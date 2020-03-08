Miami breaks 3-game losing streak with 69-65 OT win over Syracuse

Miami guard Isaiah Wong (2) tries to control of ball as he is guarded by Wake Forest guard Torry Johnson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. Miami defeated Wake Forest 71-54. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Wong scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, and the Miami Hurricanes made all six free throws in the extra period to beat Syracuse 69-65.

The Hurricanes saved their best shooting for overtime, when they went 3 for 6.

They shot 37 percent for the game and went 10 for 31 from beyond the arc.

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes, the leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference, took a blow to the head and sat out after halftime.

He played all 20 minutes in the first half and scored eight points.

Miami broke a three-game losing streak.