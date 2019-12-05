RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — NC State won their leg of their annual ACC/Big Ten, defeating Wisconsin 69-54.
Jericole Hellems paced the Wolfpack tonight with 23 points and was red-hot from the perimeter, sinking 4-6 from three.
Guards Markell Johnson (12 points) and CJ Bryce (11 points) were the only other Wolfpack scorers in double figures.
The win moves NC State to 6-2 on the season, with each win coming at home.
Wisconsin defeated NC State last season in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.
NC State will take on ACC foe Wake Forest on Saturday at 2 p.m.
- Tar Heels lose Bacot, are trounced by Ohio State in top-10 Big Ten/ACC matchup
- NC State defeats Wisconsin in ACC/Big 10 challenge
- Chase for the Championship | Week 5
- Louisville is new No. 1, Duke and UNC both fall in rankings
- No. 1 Duke bounces back from SFA loss, beats Winthrop 83-70