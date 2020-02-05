No. 7 Duke fends off Boston College for 4th straight win ahead of trip to UNC

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 19: Joey Baker #13 of the Duke Blue Devils reacts after a play against the Wofford Terriers during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on December 19, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHESTNUT HILL, MA (WNCN) – No. 7 Duke fended off Boston College Tuesday night, 63-55, to pick up its fourth win in a row heading into Saturday’s trip to Chapel Hill.

The hosting Eagles led Duke at halftime and for most of the second half. A Jairus Hamilton layup gave Boston College a 49-46 lead with 7:11 to play, but Joey Baker’s 3-pointer kick-started a 12-1 spree by the Blue Devils.

That was Duke’s only make from long range in 15 tries. Boston College also struggled in going 2-of-18 from behind the arc.

Tre Jones’ layup with 1:50 left in the second half punctuated the run that won the game for Duke.

Vernon Carey Jr. finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds — including five offensive boards — for a double-double. Jones led the Blue Devils with 18 points.

Derryck Thornton led all scorers with 21 points for Boston College, which was coming off a weekend win at North Carolina. The Eagles next travel to Virginia Tech on Saturday.