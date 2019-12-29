Osborne, Koprivica lead Florida State past North Alabama 88-71

Florida State center Balsa Koprivica (5) tries to pass off the ball under the basket in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Alabama in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Malik Osborne scored 12 of his 14 points in the first half as No. 17 Florida State cruised to an 88-71 win over North Alabama.

Balsa Koprivica scored 13 points while Trent Forrest had 10 points and six assists for Florida State (11-2), which has won seven of its games by 10 or more points.