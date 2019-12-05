Tar Heels lose Bacot, are trounced by Ohio State in top-10 Big Ten/ACC matchup

CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 04: Armando Bacot #5 of the North Carolina Tar Heels reacts after being injured during the first half of their game against the Ohio State Buckeyesat the Dean Smith Center on December 04, 2019 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina lost Armando Bacot to an apparent ankle injury in the first half of a 74-49 loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The visiting Buckeyes, ranked sixth in the nation, led by two at halftime before blowing the game open with 45 points in the second half. Sophomore guard Duane Washington Jr. led the way with 18 points. Kaleb Wesson, CJ Walker, and E.J. Liddell each scored in double figures, as well.

Cole Anthony had 15 points for No. 7 UNC. He was the only player to break the double-digit mark. The Tar Heels shot 17-of-62 from the floor.

UNC next heads to Virginia for a meeting with another top-10 team. That game tips off Sunday at 4 p.m.