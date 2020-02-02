Vassell’s 3-pointers send Florida State over Virginia Tech 74-63

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Devin Vassell tied an ACC record by going 7 of 7 from 3-point range and helping fifth-ranked Florida State beat Virginia Tech 74-63.
The Seminoles rebounded from a loss at Virginia this week that snapped a 10-game winning streak.
Tyrece Radford scored 18 for Virginia Tech, which lost its third straight game Saturday.
