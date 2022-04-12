Children’s Home of Jefferson County

CHJC helps youth, adults and families succeed and thrive in both good times and bad. We are the largest human services organization in Northern New York. We are also the oldest non-profit in the region, serving Northern New York communities for 160 years.

While our roots are in child welfare services, we have recognized the needs of the Northern New York community and grown to serve adults and families as well. With a staff of nearly 300 committed employees, we are passionate about helping youth, adults and families overcome adversity by using a strength-based approach providing a strong support network so people can help themselves.

These services cover youth development, youth and adult health services, foster care and family permanence and programs for at-risk youth and their families. For the CHJC team, this important work is our calling and our employees find their work both rewarding and fulfilling.

Are You Experiencing a Crisis?

Call us 24/7 at 315-782-2327