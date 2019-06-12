Childrens Miracle Network

Click Below to Donate to the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern New York

Mission Statement

About Samaritan Medical Center

Samaritan Medical Center has served as the North Country’s official Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1990, striving to raise and allocate funds to improve the health and well-being of children in Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties. Funds raised through the Children’s Miracle Network program support child-centered areas of Samaritan through the funding of capital projects and purchase of critical pediatric equipment. In addition, CMN provides financial assistance to local families with a child facing a medical crisis for travel expenses and other out-of-pocket medical costs – a program unique to Samaritan.

About Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that provide 32 million treatments each year to kids across the U.S. and Canada.

Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $5 billion, most of it $1 at a time through the charity’s Miracle Balloon icon. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the nonprofit’s mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Find out why children’s hospitals need community support and learn how you can Put Your Money Where the Miracles Are by contacting Samaritan Medical Center – your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital at 315-785-4053.

Below are 4 local stories of children that have had their lives affected by the Children’s Miracle Network of Northern NewYork