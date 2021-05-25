Convenient Care

Not all conditions require the Emergency Department. CHMC now offers care for urgent, but not emergency, situations at two convenient Convenient Care Clinic locations in Ogdensburg and Canton.

We know that COVID-19 is at the forefront of our minds, but other illnesses need attention this time of year: cold, flu, and other infections are active in our communities. Our providers are offering convenient care to all ages when you and your family need it. They are ready to take on new patients, catch up with returning patients, and are prepared to help you meet the unexpected illnesses and injuries you may encounter. Get the care you need now.

About us

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center is a private, not-for-profit, 115-bed community hospital and regional referral center. Claxton-Hepburn includes 67 acute-care beds, a 10-bed intensive care unit, a 10-bed birthing center, and a 28-bed mental health center. The medical center provides primary care to nearly 40,000 residents of Ogdensburg and surrounding communities and regional services to the 108,000 people of St. Lawrence County.

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center has an active medical staff of more than 50 physicians representing most specialties.

Regional and countywide services include radiation and medical oncology provided by the Richard E. Winter Cancer Center, dialysis treatment provided by the Dr. Ravinder N. Agarwal Renal Center, the Rev. Thomas T. Patterson Wound Healing Center, and a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging department.

Mission

To enhance health and life with compassion and excellence.

Vision

Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and its partners will be the leaders in providing and coordinating the highest quality care for all of the North Country through collaboration, excellence, and innovation.