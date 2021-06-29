Clayton Opera House

The long intermission is finally over! We’re Open!

We are your year-round entertainment destination and your go-to venue for all your event needs. We have event space for a variety of occasions, including:

Weddings

Birthday Parties

Corporate Parties

School Dances

Business Meetings

Our Performance Hall

Our Ballroom

Rental Rates

Please contact Michaela Frederick at marketing@claytonoperahouse.com for more information or to reserve a date.

Performance Rental Rates*

$500 deposit due upon signing to reserve your date.

For Profit Non-Profit Performance Hall $650 $550 Ballroom $400 $300 *Other fees apply for rentals requiring special set up or additional services.

Event Rates (i.e. weddings, ceremonies, etc.)*

$500 deposit due upon signing to reserve your date.

May – September Monday-Friday Saturday & Sunday Performance Hall $2500 $3000 Ballroom $2000 $2500 Performance Hall & Ballroom $3000 $3500 *Other fees apply for rentals requiring special set up or additional services.

October – April Monday-Friday Saturday & Sunday Performance Hall $2000 $2500 Ballroom $1500 $2000 Performance Hall & Ballroom $2500 $3000 *Other fees apply for rentals requiring special set up or additional services.

AmazonSmile is a simple way for you to support your favorite charitable organization every time you shop, at no cost to you. AmazonSmile is available at smile.amazon.com on your web browser and can be activated in the Amazon Shopping app for iOS and Android phones. When you shop at AmazonSmile, you’ll find the exact same low prices, vast selection and convenient shopping experience as Amazon.com, with the added benefit that AmazonSmile will donate 0.5% of your eligible purchases to the charitable organization of your choice. You can choose from over one million organizations to support.

Simply go to smile.amazon.com or click on the Amazon ad above. When prompted for your charity, search for: Thousand Islands Performing Artsfund Inc