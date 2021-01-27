Our tri-county area (St. Lawrence- Lewis- Jefferson) coaches, teams, fans and local businesses are rallying together to continue the fight against cancer here in the North Country through the “Coaches vs Cancer North Country Strong” campaign.

The pandemic has taken a terrible toll on how the Coaches vs Cancer organization raises funds to support its mission. With local high school sports programs in jeopardy, the annual “Rivalry Night” games may not take place in 2021, resulting in a loss of over $20,000.00.

We are looking for your support by making a secure donation here, or by purchasing a “CVC North Country Strong” t-shirt, or one of the many additional “CVC North Country Strong” items.