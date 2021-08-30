Community Health Center of the North Country has sites located in St. Lawrence, Franklin and Jefferson counties. Our health centers provide affordable, high quality healthcare to people of any age, race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, marital status and national origin, regardless of insurance or financial status.

Anyone can use our services, but most importantly, we act as a safety net for those without health insurance or for those who are under-insured. If that describes your situation, we offer a Sliding Fee Scale for most of our services based on your family size and income.

Our health centers are always evolving to make sure you are getting the highest quality and most comprehensive healthcare possible. In 2007, our St. Lawrence and Franklin County sites were designated as Federally Qualified Health Centers, which means our health centers meet the highest standards when it comes to quality of care.

On January 1, 2020, our new Federally Qualified Health Center at 102 Ford Street in Ogdensburg opened to the community offering primary, pediatric, dental and behavioral healthcare services.