ABC0’s 5th Annual Great Grill-Off: Bruce Hodge of the Clayton Jazz Festival competes

Five local grillers, including Bruce Hodge of the Clayton Jazz Festival, competed in the 5th Annual Great Grill-Off at Garland City Beer Works on July 26th. Each contestant made their best grilled dish for a panel of five judges.

Bruce’s dish, “grilled” cheese and tomato soup, is featured above.

View each contestant’s video HERE and tell us which dish is your favorite by voting. You can vote as often as once per day!

The winner will be announced during The Great Grill-Off 30-minute special, airing on September 5th at 7pm on ABC50!