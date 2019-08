There are few things in the world worse than warm wine, except for no wine at all, of course!

My hack here is so simple:

Always keep a bowl of grapes in the freezer. The grapes work as ice cubes for your wine, without watering them down like normal ice cubes would. They also could impress your friends at a party as a fancy garnish, depending on how easily impressed your friends are. Plus, keeping them frozen keeps your grapes fresh longer too!

Click here for more of my life hacks!

-Alex Hazard