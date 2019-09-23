ABC50 presents Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks: Resolving shoe odor problems

There are few things that are more repulsive than the scent of foot odor. While an uncomfortable topic of conversation, this is something that so many people struggle with… including myself! The hacks to solve this problem are simple!

First, keep crumbled up newspaper in your shoes when they’re stored away. The newspaper will absorb the moisture and odor in the shoe.

If you’re like me and that might just not be enough, try this homemade foot and shoe powder:

Made with just three ingredients, this could be the answer to all ten of your smelly toe problems. Take all your little piggies to the market and pick-up some corn-starch, baking powder, and essential oils. Mix a little of each together in a bowl, sprinkle in your shoe, or lather your foot. This will keep your shoes and feet smelling great and avoid an embarrassing problem that is easily solved.