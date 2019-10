ABC50’s Alex Hazard has a great hack for organizing and displaying your child’s artwork.

Everyone has that school-age child in their life that is bringing home beautiful artwork like every. other. day. The kid is proud of it, you want to cherish it, but where do you put it all!?

Here is the hack: take an old piece of wood, finish it off and hang a rope with some clothes-pins. It’s a great spot to display their work and a place for you to store it all too!

-Alex Hazard

