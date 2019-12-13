Alex Hazard’s Life Hacks – Getting those wrinkles out

The only thing worse than looking in the mirror and seeing a wrinkled face, is seeing that you’re wearing a wrinkled shirt! At least with a shirt- there’s something we can do to fix it!

During the holiday season, we tend to travel more and might not have an iron readily available- here are some Life Hack’s that you can do to drop those wrinkles like a bad habit:

First, just throw a few ice cubes and your article of wrinkled clothing into the dryer for about 10 minutes. The ice cubes will melt and steam the wrinkles right out!

Another idea, use your hair straightener as an Iron … they are practically the same item in a different shape!

One of the oldest tricks in the book is to hang your article of wrinkled clothing next to the shower to steam out the wrinkles while you get ready.

Try this next hack only if you are really desperate- use the bottom of a hot pan as an iron. One piece of advice is to not use a pan that was used for spaghetti sauce on a white shirt – I am not speaking from experience, or am I!? …

-Alex Hazard

