Alex’s Life Hack for a speedy pancake breakfast

Sometimes getting yourself or your family through the front door in the morning can be the hardest thing you do all day… but, breakfast is the most important meal of the day! So, don’t let it suffer.
Pancake batter lasts a few days in the fridge.
Just mix some up in a recycled condiment bottle for easy pancakes in a rush!
-Alex Hazard
