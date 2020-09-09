Alex’s Life Hack for keeping boiling water from boiling over

If you’re anything like me, you’re terrible in the kitchen.

Hate to admit it- but, even boiling water without making a mess can be a tough task for me.

Due to the science of chefs and scientist unknown- if you put a wooden spoon flat over the pot, the water won’t boil over!

And, it will let you get right to the pasta without having water to clean up all over the stove!

-Alex Hazard

