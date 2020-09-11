I love to have an iced coffee in the afternoon- but there is nothing worse than coffee without strength!
So, don’t let your coffee get watered down!!
I always keep an ice cube tray of coffee in the freezer so some “coffee-cubes” melt into my afternoon adding caffeine, instead of taking it away- keeping me awake right into the evening.
-Alex Hazard
LATEST STORIES:
- NY Attorney General obtains refunds for consumers who purchased expired gift cards
- Living Local: Alex Hazard sits down with Lisa Spear Woodward of Vigilante Yoga
- FDA sends warning letters to 17 website operators for illegally selling opioids
- Fort Drum soldiers and local nurses receive recognition from Congresswoman following COVID-19 volunteer work
- Alex’s Life Hack for keeping iced coffee strong and delicious
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.