Alex’s Life Hack for keeping iced coffee strong and delicious

I love to have an iced coffee in the afternoon- but there is nothing worse than coffee without strength!

So, don’t let your coffee get watered down!!

I always keep an ice cube tray of coffee in the freezer so some “coffee-cubes” melt into my afternoon adding caffeine, instead of taking it away- keeping me awake right into the evening.

-Alex Hazard

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.