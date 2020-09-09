Alex’s Life Hack for keeping toys germ free

It is more important now than ever to keep as many germs away from the kiddos as possible!
Did you know that most kids toys are actually dishwasher safe?! – they are!!
When it comes to a lot of the smaller toys though, like building blocks, even that could be a pain.
So here’s the lifehack: simply put them in a laundry delicates bag and throw them right in the dishwasher. Dry- and back to the little ones they go!
-Alex Hazard
LATEST STORIES:
- Live: Pres. Trump delivers remarks on judicial appointments
- Jefferson County SPCA’s holiday wish: Pet adopters to share their life-changing stories
- Orange skies, falling ash prompt air quality concerns in San Francisco Bay Area
- New York senators announce upstate funding for pandemic recovery, over $280K for Watertown
- Lows in 60s overnight for North Country Wednesday night
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.