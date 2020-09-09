Alex’s Life Hack for keeping toys germ free

It is more important now than ever to keep as many germs away from the kiddos as possible!

Did you know that most kids toys are actually dishwasher safe?! – they are!!

When it comes to a lot of the smaller toys though, like building blocks, even that could be a pain.

So here’s the lifehack: simply put them in a laundry delicates bag and throw them right in the dishwasher. Dry- and back to the little ones they go!

-Alex Hazard

