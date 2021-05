I have to tell you about this great local and veteran-owned company called Mountain Ice. You can find their products at the North Country Store. It’s a great cream for muscle pain and arthritis. I like to use it after I go for a run.

Here’s a life hack you can use it for!

Squeeze it into a cupcake tray and put the tray in the freezer. Once it’s frozen, you can use the pods in the shower to help ease nasal congestion!

-Alex Hazard