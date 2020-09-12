Alex’s Life Hack to make your keys easier to find

As we grow older and start to collect years, it also seems that somehow we start collecting keys as well.
Keys to the garage, keys to the house, keys to the storage bin, to the boat, to the lawn mower and so on!
And, why do they all look the same!?
Well, that part is up to you! Mark the keys with nail polish to identify them in a fun and fabulous way!
-Alex Hazard
