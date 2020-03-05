Life Hacks: Alex Hazard has an easy home remedy for clearing your sinuses

(WWTI) – It’s the time of year when colds and viruses are spreading, which can leave your sinuses blocked and cause changes in your voice. ABC50’s Alex Hazard has a Life Hack for clearing your sinuses and getting back to normal.

Alex suggests putting Vicks VapoRub into cupcake trays, adding some glitter for aesthetics and freezing the mixture.

Once frozen, the homemade frozen VapoRub tablets can be placed into the bottom of your shower. As you run the shower, the tablets will melt and steam, allowing your nasal passages to clear and help you take a relaxing shower.

