Allied health pre-certification programs information session to be held at JCC on July 17

Jefferson Community College (JCC) Workforce Development and Business Division will hold an information session for non-credit allied health pre-certification programs on Wednesday, July 17 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Room E-114, Extended Learning Center (Building E).

JCC’s allied health training could lead to certification in healthcare careers as:

• Clinical Medical Assistants

• Medical Billers and Coders

• Pharmacy Technicians

• Entry Level Phlebotomy Technicians (who draw blood)

• Care Coordinators

Training will begin in August and September. Classes will meet on JCC’s campus in Watertown and at the Lewis County Education Center, Lowville. Programs will run from two months to five months. Application deadlines apply.

Attendees will learn more about the programs, meet the instructors, and pick-up an application at the information session on July 17 held at JCC.

For more information, contact the JCC Workforce Development and Business Division at (315) 786-2233.