LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter’s StageWorks program presents “Almost to Oklahoma” on Friday, September 15 at the Clinton Central School Performing Arts Complex Theater at 75 Chenango Avenue in Clinton.

It will be the first live performance for the group in three years. This one-night show is open to the public. Tickets are just $10 each, with pre-sale tickets available online by visiting thearcolc.org or by calling 315-927-0214. Children ages 12 and under with adult supervision are admitted for free.

Tickets will also be available at the door, but advanced purchase is recommended. The doors for the show will open at 6 p.m. Commemorative T-shirts, refreshments from The Arc’s owned Chef’s Express Bakeshop and 50/50 tickets will be on sale at the show.

All proceeds are used to help fund future StageWorks performances.