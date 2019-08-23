Black River Fall Fest is Saturday, September 7 on Public Square

Watertown, NY – The Downtown Business Association is hosting the 2019 Black River Fall Fest on Saturday, September 7th from 10am-4pm on Public Square in historic downtown Watertown.

This is a free family friendly event with over 25 craft and food vendors, live music all day, special Kids Zone, karate demonstration by American Kang Duk Won and a farmers market in the J.B. Wise Place.

The live music schedule is as follows:

10am-11:30am-My Manic Mind

11:30-1:00pm-Gary Walts

1pm-2:30pm-Joshua Bremner

2:30-4:00pm-Tom Gagnon

At 1pm American Kang Duk Won Karate demonstration will commence.

New this year will be a Gaga Pit in the Kids Zone along with free facepainting & balloon twisting. Special thanks to the volunteers from Treehouse Day Care for the supervision of the Gaga Pit.

Come one, come all and join us for a fun filed day in Downtown Watertown!

For more information go www.blackriverfallfest.com or email Watertowndba@gmail.com