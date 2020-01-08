Coaches vs Cancer: Alexandria Bay at LaFargeville on January 18

Coaches vs Cancer is taking the fight against cancer to your community.
The LaFargeville and Alexandria Bay boys and girls tip off in their annual Coaches vs Cancer tournament on January 18 in the following games:
11:00am – JV Girls
12:30pm – JV Boys
2:00pm – Varsity Girls
3:30pm – Varsity Boys
A vendor craft fair will also be at the school that day.
CLICK HERE to see more Coaches vs Cancer games.
