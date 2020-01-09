Closings & Delays
Coaches vs Cancer: General Brown at Thousand Islands on January 25

Coaches vs Cancer
Coaches vs Cancer is taking the fight against cancer to your community.

The General Brown Lions and Thousand Islands Vikings will renew their annual rivalry on January 25 in the following games:

10:00am – JV Girls
11:45am – JV Boys
1:30pm – Varsity Girls
3:15pm – Varsity Boys

