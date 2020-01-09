Coaches vs Cancer: Harrisville, Copenhagen, Edwards-Knox at JCC on January 25

Coaches vs Cancer is taking the fight against cancer to your community.

The Harrisville, Copenhagen and Edwards-Knox boys and girls tip off at JCC on January 25 in the following games:

12:00pm – JV Boys – Copenhagen vs Harrisville

1:30pm – Varsity Boys – Copenhagen vs Harrisville

3:00pm – JV Girls – Copenhagen vs Edwards-Knox

4:30pm – Varsity Boys – Copenhagen vs Edwards-Knox

Proceeds at the door and from t-shirt sales go to Coaches vs Cancer.

