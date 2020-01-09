Coaches vs Cancer: Massena Central at Ogdensburg Free Academy on January 28

Coaches vs Cancer is taking the fight against cancer to your community.
The OFA boys tip off against Massena on January 28 at Ogdensburg Free Academy in the following games:
5:30pm – JV Boys
7:15pm – Varsity Boys
CLICK HERE to see more Coaches vs Cancer games.
LATEST STORIES:
- Bill leaves Bills for VT
- Western New York military family unexpectedly spends time with Josh Allen’s family before playoff game
- Bills fans say traveling to playoff game was more than watching the team win or lose
- 4 Observations: Bills 2019 Review
- Big Game Bound Week 19: AFC, NFC divisional playoffs
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.