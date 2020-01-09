Closings & Delays
Coaches vs Cancer: Massena Central at Ogdensburg Free Academy on January 28

Coaches vs Cancer
Coaches vs Cancer is taking the fight against cancer to your community.

The OFA boys tip off against Massena on January 28 at Ogdensburg Free Academy in the following games:

5:30pm – JV Boys
7:15pm – Varsity Boys

CLICK HERE to see more Coaches vs Cancer games.

