Community Bulletin Board: 1-13-2020

Watertown: The Fostering Futures Program, an affiliate of the Children’s Home of Jefferson County (CHJC), will host a free Foster Parent Informational Session on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 5353 U.S. 11, Pulaski, New York.

The session will begin at 7:00 pm. Anyone interested in learning more about Foster Parenting, Adoption, and the CHJC’s Fostering Futures Program is welcome and encouraged to attend. Foster Parenting training classes will begin on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, and continue for nine weeks thereafter.