Community Bulletin Board: 8-23-19

Rebekah E. Widrick, Lowville, has been elected by the student body at Jefferson Community College (JCC) to serve as student trustee on the JCC Board of Trustees for the 2019-2020 academic year.

Widrick is majoring in accounting at JCC. Committed to having a robust college experience, she is involved in many activities on campus. She is treasurer of the JCC business and hospitality/tourism club and vice president of the art club. She participates in student opportunity groups - Collegiate Science Technology Entry Program and Strategies To Achieve Results. She is a member of Jefferson’s Tau Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and Honors Program. She volunteered at the Rickey F. Murtha nursing laboratory classroom dedication, senior send-off, and Jefferson Leadership and Business Symposium. During spring semester, she worked as an office aide in the JCC Foundation. Academically inclined, Widrick has been named to the President’ List each semester at Jefferson.