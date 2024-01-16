The St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau, with the Office for the Aging, has launched its fourth annual Valentine’s Card Drive to benefit senior citizens, students Kindergarten through 12th grade are asked to submit their Valentine’s themed artwork, notes and cards to the Youth Bureau by Friday, February 9. Adults are welcome to submit cards too.

The Youth Bureau

80 SH 310 Suite 4

Canton, NY 13617

Valentine’s Day can be hard on older adults who are not able to visit friends and family members; this can cause depression, loneliness and anxiety.

Residents living in assisted living and long-term care facilities or who are hospitalized can also receive Valentines. Organizations and agencies may contact the Youth Bureau to be added to its disbursement list.

For more information, you can send an email to AChase@stlawco.gov or call the Youth Bureau at 315-379-9464.