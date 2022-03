Spring Craft and Vendor Fair

Sponsored by the Madrid Waddington High Central School Senior Parent Committee

Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 10am to 3pm in the Madrid Waddington High School Gym

40 Confirmed Vendors!

This Craft and Vendor Fair is to benefit the Madrid Waddington Class of 2022. $1 admission. Support the senior class as well as local small businesses. There will be food, a silent auction, handmade crafts, jewelry, accessories, wreaths and home decor.