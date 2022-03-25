The Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service is hosting a benefit dinner at The Clipper Inn in Clayton.

April 20, 2022

The Clipper Inn

126 State Street, Clayton, NY

Take available at 4pm

Dining room opens at 5pm

Reservations appreciated: 315-686-3842

Dinner choices:

Lasagna

Pesto Shrimp Alfredo

Baked Half Chicken

Adult – $14

Children under 12 – $8

Tickets are available at TIERS, Clayton Chamber of Commerce, The Clipper Inn or via TIERS members.

Call Bud Baril at 315-783-1815 or John Timmerman at 315-921-1792 for more information.