The Thousand Islands Emergency Rescue Service is hosting a benefit dinner at The Clipper Inn in Clayton.
April 20, 2022
The Clipper Inn
126 State Street, Clayton, NY
Take available at 4pm
Dining room opens at 5pm
Reservations appreciated: 315-686-3842
Dinner choices:
Lasagna
Pesto Shrimp Alfredo
Baked Half Chicken
Adult – $14
Children under 12 – $8
Tickets are available at TIERS, Clayton Chamber of Commerce, The Clipper Inn or via TIERS members.
Call Bud Baril at 315-783-1815 or John Timmerman at 315-921-1792 for more information.