The Friends of the Ogdensburg Public Library invite the public to its annual Spring Book Sale at the Ogdensburg Public Library.

The Spring Book Sale will be held in the Auditorium (upstairs) and in the Book Store (basement) on Wednesday, April 27th from 4pm to 7pm; Thursday, April 28th from 10 am to 5 pm and Friday, April 29th from 10 am to 5 pm For sale are hard cover ($3) and children’s books (50 cents), DVDs ($2), CDs and puzzles ($1).

The Bag Sale will be held on Friday, April 29th (10 am to 5 pm) – fill a bag for $5! “Friends” members receive half off purchases throughout the sale, excluding the Bag Sale!

Please join us for the Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale! All proceeds from the sale help to support the Ogdensburg Public Library.