The Massena Hospital Auxiliary is holding a Spaghetti and Meatball dinner fundraiser on Saturday, April 30th, from noon to 6pm (or until sold out) at the Italian-American Club, 16 Beach Street in Massena.

Dinner is for eat in or takeout.

Cost is $10.00 and includes tossed salad, spaghetti and two meatballs, bread and butter, dessert and coffee or tea.