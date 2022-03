Plessis Brookside Cemetery Association Chicken BBQ

Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11am-2pm

Drive-thru pick up @ Flat Rock Inn, Plessis, NY

Chicken & sides made by The Cheese Store

Includes: 1/2 chicken, mac salad, baked beans, dinner roll, brownie & bottle of water

$15, pre-sale, call 315-430-4615 to order & send payment and Venmo @Cheri-VanBrocklin