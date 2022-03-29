Massena Public Library is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day fundraising event will occur on April 6, 2022 and will encourage patrons and library lovers to make a gift to their individual library.

This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities. In addition to well-loved books, many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology, and advance knowledge.

Proceeds will help purchase adult and children’s books, as well as fund programming for all ages.

Donate online at https://massenapubliclibrary.org/library-giving-day/, in person, or mail checks made out to “Massena Public Library” to 41 Glenn St., Massena, NY 13662.