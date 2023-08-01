Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Opening Day, take a full look at the schedule for Tuesday, August 1.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 1:

Time Event Location 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. Final Cattle Check In 8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Rabbit Check In 9 a.m. – 8. p.m. 4-H Youth Building Open 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations 10 a.m. 4-H Rabbit Show Sheep Barn 11 a.m. ALL EXHIBITS/ANIMALS MUST BE IN PLACE 1 p.m. 4-H Goat Show Sheep Barn 3 p.m. 4-H & FFA Dairy Judging Show Ring 4 p.m. Fair Officially Opens 5 p.m. 4-H Club Booth Judging 6 p.m. 4-H Meet and Greet 4-H Youth Building 6:30 p.m. Talent Show Grandstand

There are no rides open for August 1, however, concessions and games will be running.