Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Opening Day, take a full look at the schedule for Tuesday, August 1.

Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 1:

Time     Event   Location
7 a.m. – 11 a.m.Final Cattle Check In 
8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Rabbit Check In 
9 a.m. – 8. p.m.4-H Youth Building Open 
10 a.m. – 7 p.m.FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations 
10 a.m.4-H Rabbit ShowSheep Barn
11 a.m.ALL EXHIBITS/ANIMALS MUST BE IN PLACE 
1 p.m.4-H Goat ShowSheep Barn
3 p.m.4-H & FFA Dairy JudgingShow Ring
4 p.m.Fair Officially Opens 
5 p.m.4-H Club Booth Judging 
6 p.m.4-H Meet and Greet4-H Youth Building
6:30 p.m.Talent ShowGrandstand

There are no rides open for August 1, however, concessions and games will be running.