Today at the Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair is the Opening Day, take a full look at the schedule for Tuesday, August 1.
Gouverneur & St. Lawrence County Fair schedule for August 1:
|Time
|Event
|Location
|7 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Final Cattle Check In
|8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Rabbit Check In
|9 a.m. – 8. p.m.
|4-H Youth Building Open
|10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|FFA Building Open for Activities and Demonstrations
|10 a.m.
|4-H Rabbit Show
|Sheep Barn
|11 a.m.
|ALL EXHIBITS/ANIMALS MUST BE IN PLACE
|1 p.m.
|4-H Goat Show
|Sheep Barn
|3 p.m.
|4-H & FFA Dairy Judging
|Show Ring
|4 p.m.
|Fair Officially Opens
|5 p.m.
|4-H Club Booth Judging
|6 p.m.
|4-H Meet and Greet
|4-H Youth Building
|6:30 p.m.
|Talent Show
|Grandstand
There are no rides open for August 1, however, concessions and games will be running.