Carthage American Legion Post 789 will be hosting a suicide prevention training event called Operation S.A.V.E.

The event will be on Tuesday, August 1, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Carthage American Legion Post 789 at 415 West Street in Carthage.



To register for the class, you can email Kaitlynn.Tredway2@va.gov.

The training event is brought to you by The Carthage American Legion Post 789, Syracuse VA Medical Center and North Country Veteran and Service Member Suicide Prevention Coalition.