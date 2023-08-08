Marble Key Realty will host a school supply drive starting Thursday, August 10 until Wednesday, August 30 at their Watertown and Clayton offices.

The supply drive will help students in the Watertown City School district and the elementary schools at Knickerbocker, Sherman, Starbuck and North. Supplies can be dropped off at the Watertown office at 1555 State Street or the Clayton office at 703 State Street.

The list of needed supplies will be on the Marble Key Facebook page and at the offices. For more information, call Maria Frezza at 315-486-8661 or Julie Ablan Woodrow at 315-486-0734.