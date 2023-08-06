The Agriculture Program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is hosting an Open Farm Day on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The farms will offer a variety of activities such as tours, free samples and animal interactions.

An insulated shopping tote can be earned for collecting 3 or more signatures at passport destinations and filling out the visitor’s survey. To collect the prize, show the farm your 3 signatures and turn in your completed survey. Prizes are available while supplies last, to ensure supply, they ask that each family only take one prize.

List of participating farms:

Cogumelo Mushrooms

4090 Factory Road

Natural Bridge, NY 13665 Hopenhagen Farm

10218 Washington Street

Copenhagen, NY 13626 Dani’s Daffodils

10279 Old State Road

Carthage, NY 13619 Tug Hill Estate

4051 Yancey Road

Lowville, NY 13367 Shultz Family Cheese

7956 Number Three Road

Lowville, NY 13367 O’Brien Family Farm

8013 State Route 26

Lowville, NY 13367 CCE of Lewis County

7395 East Road

Lowville, NY 13367 Cedar Hedge Farm

7153 Olmstead Road

Lowville, NY 13367 Grass Roots Meats

3821 Rector Road

Lowville, NY 13367 Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center

6007 State Route 12

Glenfield, NY 13343 Autumn Ridge Farm

5030 State Route 26

Turin, NY 13473 Cummings Farm

3830 West Road

Turin, NY 13472 Roads End Orchards Winery and Farm Store

5044 Crofoot Hill Road

Constableville, NY 13325

Open Farm Day Etiquette:

Pets are NOT allowed on Open Farm Day Farms;

Please take only one insulated shopping tote per family;

Please do not stray on farms; stick to designated visitor areas and exercise reasonable care regarding disclosed risks; and

Please follow all posted rules of conduct at specific operations and do not willfully remove, deface, or otherwise damage signs or other personal property.

More information is available on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County website.