The Agriculture Program at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County is hosting an Open Farm Day on Saturday, August 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The farms will offer a variety of activities such as tours, free samples and animal interactions.
An insulated shopping tote can be earned for collecting 3 or more signatures at passport destinations and filling out the visitor’s survey. To collect the prize, show the farm your 3 signatures and turn in your completed survey. Prizes are available while supplies last, to ensure supply, they ask that each family only take one prize.
List of participating farms:
|Cogumelo Mushrooms
4090 Factory Road
Natural Bridge, NY 13665
|Hopenhagen Farm
10218 Washington Street
Copenhagen, NY 13626
|Dani’s Daffodils
10279 Old State Road
Carthage, NY 13619
|Tug Hill Estate
4051 Yancey Road
Lowville, NY 13367
|Shultz Family Cheese
7956 Number Three Road
Lowville, NY 13367
|O’Brien Family Farm
8013 State Route 26
Lowville, NY 13367
|CCE of Lewis County
7395 East Road
Lowville, NY 13367
|Cedar Hedge Farm
7153 Olmstead Road
Lowville, NY 13367
|Grass Roots Meats
3821 Rector Road
Lowville, NY 13367
|Colwell’s Farm Market and Garden Center
6007 State Route 12
Glenfield, NY 13343
|Autumn Ridge Farm
5030 State Route 26
Turin, NY 13473
|Cummings Farm
3830 West Road
Turin, NY 13472
|Roads End Orchards Winery and Farm Store
5044 Crofoot Hill Road
Constableville, NY 13325
Open Farm Day Etiquette:
- Pets are NOT allowed on Open Farm Day Farms;
- Please take only one insulated shopping tote per family;
- Please do not stray on farms; stick to designated visitor areas and exercise reasonable care regarding disclosed risks; and
- Please follow all posted rules of conduct at specific operations and do not willfully remove, deface, or otherwise damage signs or other personal property.
More information is available on the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Lewis County website.