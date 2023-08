The Parishville Masonic Lodge 395 will host a chicken barbeque at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August, 12 at the lodge on 1767 State Highway 72 in Parishville.

The cost of the dinner is $15 and $10 for a half-chicken. A full meal consists of barbecued half-chicken, baked beans, salt potatoes, and a brownie. The dinner is drive-thru only and breakfast sandwiches are available during the morning.