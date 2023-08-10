SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site will host Civil War Saturday on Saturday, August 12 at battle historic site.

The exhibit runs from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will have re-enactors from members of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War. These uniformed re-enactors talk about local Civil War unit history. Visitors can tour the house and visit with the re-enactors on site.

At the outbreak of the Civil War, the Town of Hounsfield where Sackets Harbor is located, was one of the foremost in Jefferson County to send volunteers from the army’s Madison Barracks depot.

The 94th New York Volunteers was the first regiment created, followed by the 10th N.Y. Artillery, the 20th N.Y. Cavalry, and the 186th N.Y. Volunteers.

Today, the Sons remain a fraternal organization dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of those who fought to save the Union during the Civil War. Last year the local group dedicated a Civil War veteran marker in Barnes Corners NY.