The Three Mile Bay Fire Department will have a pulled pork from noon until all are served Saturday, August 12 at the fire hall on 8581 State Route 12E in Three Mile Bay.

The cost of the meal is $9 and includes a pulled pork sandwich with sides and a dessert. Dinner is being served via drive-thru only.

There will be another pulled pork dinners on Saturday, September 9 at the fire hall.

For more information, visit the department’s website or Facebook page.