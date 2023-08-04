WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Mercy Point Church will host its back to school bash on Sunday, August 13 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at their location on 231 South Massey Street in Watertown.

The event will have school supplies available along with face-painting, a bounce house, games and more. The first 200 students will receive a backpack. All are welcome to the event that is free to the public.

For more information, contact Pastor Jeremy Kreigbaum at 315-836-6227 or Don Page, Project Coordinator 315-416-6456.