NORWOOD, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Norwood Lake Association and the Norwood Village Beach will host its annual Poker Paddle Run on Sunday, August 13 from noon until 3 p.m.

The race will start and end of the village beach and goes around the lake with five stops to make a poker hand. There is an additional optional stop that will give paddlers a bonus card if competitors choose to paddle up the river.

The cost is $10 through Saturday, August 12 and $15 on the day of the race. Paddlers that are under 12 years of age must be accompanied by an adult. A number of prizes will be awarded based on poker hands.

For more information or to register, call 315-244-9927 or go to the village beach.