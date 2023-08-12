The New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association will be hosting a concert with the artist Zach Hirst on Sunday, August 13 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

North American Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and Museum

1121 Comins Rd

Redfield, NY, 13437

Hirst will perform for 2 hours and lead a jam session for an hour, performance sets will be from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Jackie Hobbs will lead a jam session of local musicians to play some old-time fiddling.

The Museum site includes:

A Pavilion with seating, may be enclosed if the weather is poor;

Dance floor;

Brick patio with picnic tables; and

Children’s play area.

The Fiddlers Kitchen will have prepackaged snacks available and guests are reminded that the site is handicap-accessible, smoke-free, drug-free and pet-free.

During the event guests are welcome to:

Go to the onsite North American Fiddler’s Hall of Fame and Museum;

While parents listen to music, children can play in the play area adjacent to the pavilion;

Play a card game on the Museum porch; and

Visit the museum shop that has fiddle memorabilia.

Guests may bring their own chairs but if you forget there will be chairs and tables available. Parking and admission will be free, although, donations are welcome.